Bloomberg’s Mason: Dems Tolerated Things They Long Claimed They Don’t Accept with Platner, Partly Because He Was Doing Well

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Bloomberg White House Correspondent Jeff Mason said that “Democrats, for a long time, have painted themselves as the party that doesn’t accept some of the things that they were willing to tolerate with Graham Platner. And that is, in part, because he was just doing so well,” also because some “were very happy to see a left-leaning progressive candidate doing so well.”

After viewing a montage of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) defending Platner in the past, Mason said, “Fair to say those comments have not aged well, and they’re not that old.”

He continued, “And it’s also — it’s an interesting contrast because Democrats, for a long time, have painted themselves as the party that doesn’t accept some of the things that they were willing to tolerate with Graham Platner. And that is, in part, because he was just doing so well, and in part because the people whose soundbites you just played were very happy to see a left-leaning progressive candidate doing so well.”

Mason added, “But apropos of your question about leverage, I’m not sure he has much, but his supporters do. And that’s why you’re not seeing the Democratic Party in Maine galvanizing around Gov. Mills, who was the second — who was number two in — a far number two in the primary.”

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