Dem Rep. Houlahan on Platner: Having Candidates Who Lack Needed Character ‘Starts’ ‘at the Top of Our Country’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) discussed Graham Platner and said that “we’re not putting forward candidates that have that character that I think is really important, and that starts with the leadership at the top of our country. When it’s okay to behave like a boar, then we end up getting candidates like that, because that’s the people who run.” She also stated that another issue is that we make it difficult for people who people who are in office by doing things like violating their privacy.

Houlahan said, “I’m not so certain that this is sort of a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. I think that we’re at a place where we need to be able to have people who are running for office who embody the values that I think most Americans have. And I struggle with the fact that we’ve gotten to a place where that doesn’t necessarily happen, that we’re not putting forward candidates that have that character that I think is really important, and that starts with the leadership at the top of our country. When it’s okay to behave like a boar, then we end up getting candidates like that, because that’s the people who run.”

She added, “And when we make it hard on the people who serve and violate their individuality and their privacy in the ways that we have, then we shouldn’t be surprised when we end up with candidates that are suboptimal. And so, I don’t think that this is a party issue. I think that this is a political and country issue.”

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