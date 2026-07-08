Dingell: Charge Against Platner Not ‘New’, ‘Fits Into a Pattern’, Must Figure Out ‘Why It Took Two Months’ for Dems to Respond

On Tuesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) discussed the recent allegations against Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner and stated that “there are certain values that we have to have and have to be willing to stand up to, and a lot of people were uncomfortable with doing that, and here we are today in the mess that we are in.” She added that “this isn’t new, this is another revelation that fits into a pattern.”

Dingell said, “I raised concerns as early as May. Yes, I do think that he should drop out. … I had very serious concerns in May, and when someone’s had a pattern, which this has been, people need to listen. And I said to people, I didn’t sleep last night, because I keep thinking we’re making progress, but why, again, did everybody give a hard time to the survivors who talked about what happened to them?”

She added, “I think we need to take a long, hard look at why it took two months to get where we are today.”

Dingell further stated, “I think, as Democrats, we’ve got to fight fire with fire, but, at the same time, there are certain values that we have to have and have to be willing to stand up to, and a lot of people were uncomfortable with doing that, and here we are today in the mess that we are in.”

Dingell also said, “[A]t this point, this isn’t new, this is another revelation that fits into a pattern.”

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