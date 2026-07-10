CNN’s Begala: Voters Doubted Fifield Partially Because of Her ‘Republican Pedigree’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Political Commentator Paul Begala stated that voters were “suspicious” of Lyndsey Fifield’s allegations against Graham Platner “because she had a Republican pedigree, and the other girlfriends they talked to did not allege any violence.”

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “We had you on when it was just Lyndsey Fifield who had come out and accused him. You talked about what her past politics were and were saying that may be why people are casting doubt on it. Obviously, when another ex-girlfriend had come out to the POLITICO interview that came out this weekend, how do you feel about those comments in hindsight of learning more and hearing more from other past girlfriends?”

Begala responded, “I said voters are going to be suspicious because she had a Republican pedigree, and the other girlfriends they talked to did not allege any violence. So, I think that’s an accurate reading of where voters were. This latest allegation is so horrible and so shocking, and I think, very credible, that he needed to get out, he had to get out. But you had me at the tattoo. Like, I wasn’t for him, okay. I was for Janet Mills. Because I thought having a Nazi tattoo alone was disqualifying.”

Later he said that there has been “real accountability” among Democrats and cited Eric Swalwell as an example.

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