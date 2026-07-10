Maine Dem State Rep. on Charges Platner Dumped over Polls: We Hit ‘Inflection’

On Friday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Maine State Rep. Chris Kessler (D) responded to criticism that Graham Platner had issues before the primary and is now being replaced because he’s a weak candidate by saying that “We’ve certainly hit an inflection point, and it’s really important to think about how we got here.”

Guest Keleigh Beeson asked, “Well, let’s go to some of the criticism on the other side then, because you do have Republicans slamming this move to have Platner replaced, saying, essentially, the party insiders are stepping in after voters made their choice. There were some questionable actions Platner had taken, some accusations that came out even before he was voted in, and they’re essentially saying they’re swapping candidates because he’s presenting now as a weaker candidate to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME). What would be your answer to that, do you believe there’s some validity there?”

Kessler answered, “We’ve certainly hit an inflection point, and it’s really important to think about how we got here. But in terms of picking a new candidate because we’re trying to change course and things aren’t on the up and up, this is the process, this is the legal process. And it’s certainly within the party’s right to replace Graham Platner. And, frankly, where there’s crisis, there is opportunity. We have a tremendous group of people who will do an excellent job in D.C. So, they can criticize all they want. But our goal here is electing somebody that is going to truly represent the people of Maine.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett