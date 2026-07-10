Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Fascism Has Already Arrived’ with Trump

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” actress Rosie O’Donnell said the United States was in an emergency because “fascism” is here under President Donald Trump.

O’Donnell said, “Well, I’m not being all that quiet on social media. You know, I’m standing up for an interview that I love so much, and I’m calling him out, at every turn where his blatant criminal behavior in the White House needs to be addressed. And, you know, he had a very long run of lies with the Celebrity Apprentice and those people who are watching and believing that it’s set up a cult like status for him, where his people don’t care about anything he does. Apparently, even the sexual abuse of children. And, that’s a line that I never thought we would get to in this country. That there could be such a mediocre man with such horrible, horrible reputation could be running this great nation of ours. And, I think it’s the worst thing that ever happened to the United States. And if we don’t wake up soon, it’s going to be too late.”

She added, “It is an emergency. It’s not like fascism might come here. Fascism has already arrived.”

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