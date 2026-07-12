Trump on Lindsey Graham Passing: Such a ‘Terrible Loss,’ He Was a ‘Great Politician’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” President Donald Trump called in to discuss the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Host Jake Tapper said, “Mr. President, thank you so much for joining us—obviously, quite a shock. The senator was a close ally of yours. He referred to himself as your North Star, the Trump guy in the Senate. What are your thoughts about Lindsey Graham this morning?”

Trump said, “Well, it’s devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night. He just got back from Ukraine, and he had a great year. Tell me about the trip. He was pushing very, very hard. You probably know he wanted to do the Save America Act that he was talking about, that he was full of vim and vigor. He was tired. He said, I’m tired because it’s a long trip. But other than that, he was fine. And he called me, I guess, just moments before because he called me to be like at 6:30 or something. And the medical people got there a little bit later, right after that. What a terrible loss it is. He’s a great politician. He was a natural there. Very few of them are natural politicians. Got along with everybody when he didn’t. He was very tough. You know, he’s a tough cookie too. But he’s got to get along with everybody.”

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