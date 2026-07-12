Trump: ‘We Are Trying to Have CNN Go in a Normal Path’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” President Donald Trump said his administration was trying to have CNN “go in a normal path.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “He obviously was very supportive of the strikes against Iran. The U.S. and Iran have been engaging back and forth in strikes over the last few days and overnight. Are we back at war, and who controls the Strait?”

Trump said, “Well, I don’t want to. Out of respect for Lindsey, I’m not talking about that. We hit a very hard last night, so I don’t want to talk about it. But I will say we had a very hard night last night. We had to deal with them yesterday. They were giving up everything. And then all of a sudden, two hours after that, they hit a ship with a drone. And I said, these people, there’s something wrong with them, but I’m talking about a man who had nothing wrong with him, and that’s Lindsey Graham.”

Tapper said, “Iran has declared the Strait of Hormuz closed. Is that true, Mr. President”

Trump said, “It’s open as far as we’re concerned. Don’t talk about it. Talk about the reason that you asked me to speak.”

Tapper said, “I know you don’t want to talk about any other issues, out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back some time because I do have a lot of other questions for you.”

Trump said, “Sure, we’ll do that. We’ll do that.”

Tapper said, “Thank you for calling.”

Trump said, “We are trying to have CNN go in a normal path, and we’ll do that.”

Tapper said, ‘Well, I’m on a normal path right here, sir, and I appreciate your time and thank you for calling in.”

Trump said, “You are.”

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