Hagerty on SAVE America Act Passage: ‘There Are a Lot of Pressures on Us Right Now’

Monday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) acknowledged the push for Congress to pass the so-called Save America Act with the looming August recess and a potential partisan shift on Capitol Hill.

“So, Senator, I want to get your thoughts here,” host Cheryl Casone said. “Do you think the Senate is going to be able to pass the SAVE America Act in any way, shape, or form before the August recess?”

Hagerty replied, “Well, I agree with Senator [Mike] Lee. I think we should try every aspect available to us. I’m one of the co-sponsors of this bill as well, and very, very keen to see it passed. What Lindsey Graham was working on and the reconciliation 3.0 package does not require Democrat votes. I think that was one of the paths that offered the most promise, and I think we need to continue our efforts full bore to make sure we get it done. And this is the time to do it. I agree that this is the legislative period before August to work hard to get it done.”

“You also mentioned we’ve got a lot on the agenda,” he continued. “We need to get the National Defense Authorization Act passed. Lindsey was a strong voice there as well. We’ve made great progress there. I think we’re very close to being ready to do that. The CLARITY Act, you know, I put great effort forward last year to get the GENIUS Act passed on. And what the GENIUS Act did for stablecoins in bringing America to the absolute lead on an international basis can be done as well with the CLARITY Act for the remainder of the digital assets industry. We need to get that passed also. So there are a lot of pressures on us right now and a lot of work ahead.”

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