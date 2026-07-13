Trump: Iranian People Can’t Return to Streets, They’re Unarmed

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” President Donald Trump said that the Iranian people can’t go back into the streets “because they don’t have guns, and the other side has guns.”

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “So let me ask you about the Iranian people. You said help was on the way, and you sent it. 40,000 of them got massacred before your help could get there. Is it time for them to go back into the streets?”

Trump answered, “Well, you can’t do that, because they don’t have guns, and the other side has guns. And the number is 52,000 people killed so far. And these are thugs. It’s very hard for people to go back. They can have great bravado. They can hate the regime. They can do everything. But when you start seeing people dropping a little bit left and right, you know they have snipers, and the snipers are up in buildings, four or five of them. And let’s say they form 100-200,000 people and they see one go down with a bullet between the eyes and then they see another one go down with a bullet between the eyes and then they see a third, like, with the women, they had 300,000 women, all of a sudden, one goes down, two goes down, three, four, five, and you know what happens, Hugh? They say let’s get the hell out of here.”

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