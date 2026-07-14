MS NOW’s McFaul: Trump’s Iran Strategy Making U.S. Look ‘Absurd’ to the Entire World

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Money Power Politics,” network international affairs analyst Michael McFaul said President Donald Trump’s strategy in Iran was making the United States look “absurd.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle said, “We have seen the president order strike after strike on Iranian military targets, yet they still seem to have the capacity to attack ships in the strait. What does that say about how war has changed because of drones and is the U.S. responding properly?”

McFaul said, “Well, it says that the war has changed radically, as we’ve seen, and we should have learned from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They’re doing the same thing, the Ukrainians. They are using drones and cheaper drones to stop a much more forbid, of a formidable army and the Iranians are doing the same thing. And so we have to change. We have to restructure. We have to buy the kinds of weapons that can deter, if we get to a point of deterrence in the Middle East, and we don’t have that now, we have the largest army navy in the world. We spend the most of any country in the world on our military, and yet we do not have the capacity to open up the strait. That’s suggest we need radical restructuring going forward.”

He continued, “The second thing I want to say, to add to that is we also need radical diplomatic restructuring. You rightly have been talking about the domestic debates about this war, but I just want to remind everybody we look absurd. We look like a rogue state to the entire world. I was just in Europe last week and our democratic allies are like, what are you guys doing?”

He added, “They’re all now thinking about different ways to to pursue their security, working with the Iranians instead of us, same in Asia. This notion that we’re just going to go our own way and we’re going to achieve our objectives is not working on the ground in this war, and it’s also alienating the rest of the world. So we need a new military and a new diplomatic strategy. ”

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