PA Gov. Shapiro: ‘I Love That We Were Booing Someone During the Home Run Derby’

This week, Major League Baseball is holding its All-Star festivities in Philadelphia, including its annual Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park.

On Monday, St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker staged a late comeback in the final round against Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, despite being mercilessly booed by the hometown crowd.

During a brief interview with MLB Network ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) praised the Philadelphia crowd.

He also, as others on social media have done, suggested that something untoward occurred that led to Walker’s win.

“That’s Philly,” he said. “By the way, I love that we were booing someone during the Home Run Derby. That is the Philly way. I do wonder, by the way — no one hit that magenta ball the whole night until Walker gets up and beats Schwarbs with that. I didn’t like it.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor