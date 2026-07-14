Trump: We’ll Knock Out All of Iran’s Power Plants, Bridges Unless They Come to Table

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump stated that energy targets in Iran will be hit and “We’re going to knock out all of their power plants. We’re going to knock out all of their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Fox News Chief Foreign Correspondent Trey Yingst asked, “Do you anticipate that the strikes we’re seeing this week against Iran will expand? Are you considering hitting energy targets or other locations inside of Iran?”

Trump responded, “They’re going to expand. I’ll save the energy targets for last, but, ultimately, we’ll hit energy targets, yeah. But we’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then, next week, it gets really bad for them, because next week comes the power plants, next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all of their power plants. We’re going to knock out all of their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Trump also stated that strikes will “continue until I say that’s enough.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett