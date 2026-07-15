Homan: ‘Strange’ Illegal Immigrant Shot by ICE in Maine Got Work Permit in May 2025, Not Sure Why He Did

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Border Czar Tom Homan said that he’s not sure why Joan Sebastian Guerrero, the man fatally shot by ICE in Maine was issued a work permit in May 2025 despite crossing the border illegally in 2023 and said, “I find it strange myself, and we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:55] “Just another question, this individual was — came into the country across the border during Biden in 2023, but then he was given a work authorization last Spring. Explain to our viewers how that happens. That doesn’t seem right to me.”

Homan answered, “I just found that out this afternoon. I’m asking that question. I will get an answer. I don’t understand it either. But, here again, this young man is dead because he has been conditioned that ICE isn’t a real agency, ignore them, don’t comply. I just can’t believe any member of the Hill is instructing people, don’t comply with law enforcement. So, I’ve asked that question, Laura, I’m going to get an answer to it, because I find it strange myself, and we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

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