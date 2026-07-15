Rachel Maddow: Trump Has ‘Devolved in His Own Ability to Communicate’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Rachel Maddow claimed President Donald Trump had “devolved in his own ability to communicate.”

Maddow said, “Since he’s been back in office I think that he is, I know this I don’t say this in a way that’s meant to be cheap, but I feel like, he’s devolved in his own ability to communicate.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Oh, totally. You mean the Islamic Republic of Japan doesn’t do it for you?”

Maddow said, “It’s just like, I mean, not only can he not find the the the words that are supposed to go together to make the nouns, he can’t form a political concept. So that just as an example, this housing bill. Right. Republicans want one concrete related thing to run on that’s not taking away everybody’s health insurance, right?”

She added, “They want something else to run on and they’ve got it and they get it together. And Trump realizes, wait a second, that’s not about me and so therefore he has to get rid of it. Like I feel like he could be even if you didn’t agree with him, he could be a little strategic before but he’s become so, I think, emotionally incontinent. That he can’t control his own feelings enough to make politically savvy decisions. And so Republicans are having to try to make politics around him rather than through him like they used to be able to do. And it means that he’s the biggest bulwark between them and potential electoral success in November. They have to figure out how to contend with that, and I think that’s why they’re such a mess right now.”

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