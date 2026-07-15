Schiff: Blanche Made It Clear He Will Abuse DOJ

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that during his confirmation hearing, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche suggested he would abuse the Department of Justice to go after President Donald Trump’s enemies.

Host Jen Psaki said, “You were in the hearing pressing him today. What did you think of Todd Blanche’s performance?”

Schiff said, “Well, I think the central question the senators had for him, he didn’t answer very well. And that is who do you represent? Do you represent the American people as the attorney general supposed to, or do you represent Donald Trump? Are you still his criminal defense lawyer? And he has made it very clear he is still the president’s lawyer. He signs this settlement agreement, which a judge just said was basically collusion and a fraud and just a pretense of some kind of a court proceeding to give a patina of respectability to something absolutely devoid of that. He’s made it clear that he will go after the president’s enemies. He’s made it clear that he believes the president has not only the right, but the duty to go after his adversaries and abuse the Justice Department to do it. So he has basically made it clear he is there to be an instrument of Donald Trump’s will to protect him, use the law as a shield to protect him, and also as a sword to go after his enemies.”

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