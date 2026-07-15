Shaheen: I ‘Never’ Pushed to End Shutdown Over ICE

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) maintained that she “was never one of those people who pushed to end the shutdown on ICE.”

Co-host Kate Bolduan asked, “I did also want to ask you, with what we’re seeing with ICE, with — going on with ICE agents now in Maine and in Texas, Tom Homan is speaking out, blaming Democrats and the government shutdown for the slow pace of distributing body cameras to ICE officers in light of these shootings. You were one of the group — small group of Democrats that kind of broke from the majority of Democrats early on to push to end the shutdown and not hold out to overhaul ICE. Do you think that how that shutdown had played out over the course of a couple months –?”

Shaheen then cut in to say, “No, that’s not correct. I’m sorry, but, Kate, that’s not correct. I was never one of those people who pushed to end the shutdown on ICE. We needed to reform ICE. I voted consistently to try and do that. And there is — this is just an excuse that Tom Homan and the administration is using for why they haven’t reformed ICE and gotten those body cameras out on everybody. They’ve had plenty of money. They should have done this months ago.”

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