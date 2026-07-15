Threat of Rising China Looms Large at Sen. McCormick’s Defense Innovation Summit

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick (R) talked about China.

McCormick said, “China is taking most of its spending and investing in next generation capabilities. So we could delude ourselves into thinking we’re right where we need to be because we spend two or three times more than China.”

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