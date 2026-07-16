Coons: Trump’s Speech Was a ‘Temper Tantrum’ over the SAVE America Act

Thursday on CNN’s “The Source,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump’s speech addressing election security was a “temper tantrum” over the SAVE America Act.

Coons said, “I heard nothing new. I heard no concrete evidence or even allegations that foreign actors actually changed the results of American elections. Yes. He claimed that there was some shocking. A secret Chinese conspiracy to try and change the results of a Venezuelan election. There were lots of dark and sinister allegations. That we have vulnerabilities in our election system. But if you listen carefully to what he said, this was all making a case that we should pass the SAVE [America] Act in the Senate and his own Republican majority in the Senate is refusing to take it up and pass it.”

This really amounted to a temper tantrum from our president that his own party, which controls Congress, won’t pass the voter suppression bill that he has been pushing and pushing for them to take up. I hope they won’t fall for it, because just as he said in the State of the Union speech, where he, with great seriousness, claimed that there were millions of people over 100 years old on the Social Security rolls and anyone who looked at the evidence, it turned out virtually none of them were getting Social Security payments. So too, he claimed, there are hundreds of thousands of people who are not citizens of the United States on voter rolls, but he produced no evidence that any of them are voting. There is no evidence, and no new evidence was presented tonight, Caitlin, that elections have had their outcomes changed in the United States. And this is all part of President Trump’s campaign to federalize elections, to prevent mail-in ballots, and to control elections in a way that gives him a better chance of not losing the midterms, which currently he’s on target to do.”

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