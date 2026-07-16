Crockett: ICE Officers, ‘Not the People in the Streets’ Are Making Us Unsafe

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) discussed ICE operations and said that “It’s not the people in the streets that are making our neighborhoods unsafe, it is the officers that they have put into our communities that are making us unsafe.”

Crockett said, “I don’t think that anyone in his Cabinet has any credibility, if we’re being perfectly honest. Simply, they are there to, literally, be his simp. And whatever he says, whatever he puts on Truth Social is how they govern. It is what they do. They get their marching orders from him. And I think that that’s why the fact that we are now listening to some new confirmation hearings, it really matters, because we need people that will follow the law, not follow the man. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing.”

She continued, “And it is so terrifying, because one of the reasons that our previous DHS secretary is out is because of the reckless, warrantless killings of American citizens on our streets. It’s not the people in the streets that are making our neighborhoods unsafe, it is the officers that they have put into our communities that are making us unsafe.”

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