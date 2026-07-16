Fetterman: Vote Against Israel Aid a ‘Manifestation’ of Dems Backing Away from Defending Jews, Which ‘Won’t Stop’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said that he has been warning that Democrats “are going to back, back, back, back away from Israel and not defend the Jewish community in our nation. And that’s where we are. We have that manifestation with that vote yesterday” on aid to Israel and the trend “won’t stop. In fact, if anything, it’s going to accelerate.”

Host Greta Van Susteren said, “Senator, it’s been drip, drip, drip, drip of antisemitism in this country. We’ve seen it grow on college campuses, on streets. And now we have this, what I would describe as almost a seismic shift inside the House of Representatives, where 104 Democrats want to cut the funding from Israel. Your thought about this.”

Fetterman responded, “Yeah, well, without a doubt, look at the kinds of chaos that happened on the college campuses all across our nation. And you had students taking over buildings and terrorizing Jewish students. As a Democrat, I absolutely supported when the Trump administration held a lot of these universities fully accountable, including my own alma mater, too, at Harvard, too. So, to be clear, that’s not something I’m surprised to witness, but it’s something I’ve been warning within the Democratic Party, we, in the Democratic Party are going to back, back, back, back away from Israel and not defend the Jewish community in our nation. And that’s where we are. We have that manifestation with that vote yesterday.”

Later, Van Susteren asked, “How do we reverse this trend? Because, as I started this interview, I pointed out how everything is drip, drip, drip, and now we’re taking this huge leap within the Democratic members of the House of Representatives, 104 of them. How do we stop — how do we arrest this trend?”

Fetterman answered, “It won’t stop. In fact, if anything, it’s going to accelerate. Look at the people that have won. They’ve — anti-Israel, anti-American, anti-Western Civilization overall.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett