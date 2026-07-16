Fmr. Trump Counterterror Official: Will Have to Give Stuff Up to Get Iran Nuke Deal, May Not Need It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Amb. Nathan Sales, who served as Coordinator for Counterterrorism during the first Trump administration, said that “Any deal that we make with the Iranians, we’re going to have to give something up to get, one. Two, they’re going to cheat and steal and lie” and a deal with Iran on the nuclear program may not be needed.

Sales stated, “So, first of all, what we have seen over the past week is President Trump finally lost his patience with Iranian cheating and lying. And so we’ve gone back to a policy of maximum pressure, military pressure, but also economic pressure. And what we’ve heard from administration officials is this is going to put us in a better position to achieve a deal on the nuclear program.”

He continued, “But I actually want to think about pumping the brakes on that. We may not need a deal on the nuclear program. We may be able to accomplish our strategic objectives unilaterally. Any deal that we make with the Iranians, we’re going to have to give something up to get, one. Two, they’re going to cheat and steal and lie. We’ve seen that over the past month. And three, we have eyes on all of these nuclear facilities, 24 hours a day. If they so much as move towards them, we can take action. So, my hope is that the administration re-thinks whether a deal is actually good for us or whether we can accomplish our goals unilaterally.”

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