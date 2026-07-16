Klobuchar: Trump Should’ve Talked About ‘Skyrocketing’ Costs of Affordable Care Act

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “11th Hour,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) argued that President Donald Trump should have given “a speech about why healthcare premiums are skyrocketing because of his decision to not extend the tax credits on the Affordable Care Act plans” instead of about voting.

Klobuchar said, “[T]his is a man desperate to hold onto his power and he will do anything to keep that power. And that’s why, to me, when I watched the thing, I think, he is at it again, he is relitigating that last election that he lost.”

She continued, “And instead of changing his policies, giving a speech about why healthcare premiums are skyrocketing because of his decision to not extend the tax credits on the Affordable Care Act plans, or why his tariffs have been such a disaster for farmers in Minnesota, for small businesses across the country, he chose — instead of changing his policies — he chose to try to undermine the election because he wants to make people scared to vote.”

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