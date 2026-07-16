Schiff: Republicans Will Vote to Limit Trump War Powers Because of His ‘Incompetent Handling of the War’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) predicted Republicans would vote to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers because of his “incompetent handling of the war.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “You’re planning to introduce another War Powers Resolution, which would force Republicans to vote one way or the other on it. A lot of them already walked back their initial rebuke of President Trump. They voted that way or said they would and didn’t, Senator Cassidy comes to mind. What makes you think that they might defy Trump, for this new War Powers Resolution?”

Schiff said, “Well, there have been a couple instances where Republicans have voted with us on War Powers resolutions and then when pressured, have backed off. They’ve generally given some explanation for why they backed off. In that case, it was to, at least according to one of the senators, it was to give the president leverage in the talks around the ceasefire. Well, the ceasefire is over. It never really took hold. But now that we are back in a full military exchange with Iran, now that the president is contemplating even potentially putting troops on the ground, I would expect we will get more support. Some of the people who voted with us before will vote with us again, and we might get new people voting with us. As this war has gone on and on and on, the support for these resolutions has only increased, and it increasingly looks like we’re in a quagmire now. Where the president doesn’t know what he’s doing, doesn’t know what to do, announces we’re going to charge tolls in the strait, something he said was illegal, and then 24 hours later says, we’re not going to charge tolls in the strait. So I think the incompetent handling of the war, the risk that the war may escalate again, and the fear, frankly, a lot of Republicans have, that he is killing their chances in the midterms may motivate Republicans to vote with us.”

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