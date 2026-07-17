Carville: Networks Should Have Aired Trump’s Speech to Show He’s ‘Literally Crazy’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation,” veteran Democratic political analyst James Carville said all the networks should have aired President Donald Trump’s election fraud speech live to show voters that the president was “literally crazy.”

Carville said, “I would advise them to attack CNN, attack ABC, attack NBC, attack MS NOW, because they didn’t air the speech. And I think the President of the United States acting loonier than a tune is newsworthy. I don’t think we should have hidden that from the American people. I think it should have been blanket coverage of it. He’s literally off his rocker, and there’s no other way to describe this.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer said, “So you think we should have given him more publicity? Is that what you’re saying?”

Carville said, “Absolutely saying that, I’m absolutely saying that. I think the decision not to air that speech by CNN and other and other networks is not being what’s really newsworthy, and that this guy’s gone.”

He added, “He knows he’s going to lose, but he couldn’t explain what he was trying to do. He couldn’t execute it. Literally, the guy was literally crazy. And he just rehashed everything.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN