Dem Rep. Morelle on Canada Fires: Trump ‘Ignored the Real Crisis of the Climate’ 

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) responded to a question on if Canada should get some blame for the impact of the wildfires by saying that “the president has ignored the real crisis of the climate. He continues to be a denier. He continues to cast doubt on science that’s been proven over and over again by experts worldwide.” And we should offer to help Canada fight the fires for our sake and theirs.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “[T]he president says he’s holding Canada accountable for the wildfire smoke that has blanketed so much of the country in the mid-Atlantic. I’m sure you’re feeling that in Rochester, where I know you’ve had air quality concerns, just like New York City has. Should Canada shoulder some of the blame for the after effects, the pollution that have stemmed from wildfires?”

Morelle answered, “Well, first of all, I got off the plane last night from Washington, I was astonished at just, you take a deep breath, and I’m sure you’re feeling it now in Washington, I can see it from the pictures there, you’re getting it. But, look, the president has ignored the real crisis of the climate. He continues to be a denier. He continues to cast doubt on science that’s been proven over and over again by experts worldwide. So, — and he’s also delayed our ability to respond to emergency situations because of what he’s done to FEMA. So, look, should we engage in a conversation with Canada, should we be offering help to put the wildfires out, should we be engaged in more fruitful conversation with our neighbors to the north? Absolutely. But this is the kind of unserious thing that the president does. Why doesn’t he pick up the phone and talk to the prime minister and say, how does the United States help with dealing with this, not only for the benefit of Americans, but for the benefit of Canadians and people around the world as we deal with the dire effects of this climate crisis, which the president continues to put his head in the sand and ignore.”

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