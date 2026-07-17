Gottheimer on Dems Voting Against Israel Aid: ‘Anti-American’ Socialists ‘Influenced by Foreign Dollars’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) discussed the votes of many House Democrats against aid for Israel and stated that “I think a lot of it is just politics,” and “we’ve got to be very careful [with] the move that’s going on here among socialists who are trying to hijack the Democratic Party with their anti-American rhetoric, getting influenced by foreign dollars, and really trying to undermine our democracy and our freedom, and this massive disinformation that’s going on and this attempt to try to poison the Democratic Party, we’ve got to stop it and stop the socialists.”

Co-host Wolf Blitzer asked, “House Democrats, more than 100 of them, voted to block billions of dollars in U.S. military aid to Israel…two years ago, only 37 Democrats voted that way when presented with a similar vote. You both voted to continue military support for Israel. But, Rep. Gottheimer, how do you explain that notable shift in the party’s position right now?”

Gottheimer answered, “Obviously, Wolf, a seismic and disappointing shift among some of my colleagues in the Democratic Party here. I think a lot of it is just politics, right? It’s not based on substance. They’ve got a lot of people chasing after them. And — but I think the most important thing that happened over the last couple of days is that our Leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), voted against it, said, absolutely not, and I think that’s a very important signal. I think we’ve got to be very careful [with] the move that’s going on here among socialists who are trying to hijack the Democratic Party with their anti-American rhetoric, getting influenced by foreign dollars, and really trying to undermine our democracy and our freedom, and this massive disinformation that’s going on and this attempt to try to poison the Democratic Party, we’ve got to stop it and stop the socialists. They’re not Democrats, Wolf.”

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