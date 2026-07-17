Mitch Landrieu: Trump Has ‘Become the Swamp’

Friday on CNN’s “The Source,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said President Donald Trump “has become the swamp.”

Landrieu said, “We haven’t had a president do anything near what Donald Trump has done or to the extent that he does. You know, when he ran, he said he was going to drain the swamp. He has become the swamp. I mean, he’s been concentrating on bombs, ballrooms and ballots, and everything is covered by chaos and the level of perceived corruption, the appearance of corruption. This issue of being involved in companies, you know, financially that he’s, he’s regulating and this is just stuff that we can see. Can you imagine the stuff that that you can’t see?”

He added, “And so corruption is really bad because at the end of the day, what’s really happening is it’s driving up costs for American people. And this is the thing they want the president to concentrate on, which is why they’re so ticked off about the nothing burger last night, because they sense that he’s out of control, he’s lost focus, and he’s not focusing on the things that most Americans want to focus on around the country, which is not the war in Iran, but it’s the food, it’s the gas prices, it’s the housing prices, which he said he didn’t give a patootie about. I won’t say the word, but that that is what people are frustrated about. So this whole election thing that he’s talking about, he’s not going to get beat because there’s an election problem in Georgia. He’s going to get beat because he’s lost touch with the American people.”

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