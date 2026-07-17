Warner: Trump’s Trying to Undermine Elections, Election Won’t Be Fair if He Wins

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said that President Donald Trump’s speech on elections was “trying to undermine America’s confidence in our system,” and “if we have a free and fair election in 2026, he and his allies will lose in a dramatic fashion.”

Warner said, “I’m embarrassed that the President of the United States tried to speak to the whole nation with a whole series of falsehoods, accusations, I believe aimed at trying to undermine America’s confidence in our system, and, probably, as a prelude, because he’s — if we have a free and fair election in 2026, he and his allies will lose in a dramatic fashion.”

Later, he added, “I fear…this guy will not win a free and fair election, so he will do anything to intervene, to corrupt our elections, to try to — for example, with the so-called SAVE Act, which is a voter disenfranchisement law that would make Jim Crow look — pale in comparison.”

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