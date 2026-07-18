Dem Rep. Pappas: If We Control Senate, Trump’s Tax Cuts Wouldn’t Pass

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH) stated that he believes “people are connecting the dots” that if Democrats control the Senate, President Donald Trump’s tax cuts wouldn’t pass.

Guest host Jonathan Capehart asked, “Trump’s tax cuts and Medicaid cuts and endless money for Trump’s war in Iran, do people understand that, in a Democratic Senate, none of that passes?”

Pappas answered, “Well, I think people are connecting the dots, and we’re working to do that on the campaign. This is a moment where people are feeling great pain, across my state and across the country. We’ve got a war of choice that’s incredibly reckless in Iran. That’s surging gas and energy prices for families in New Hampshire. We have these tariffs that, last year, added $1,700 worth of extra cost to every family in my state. We’ve got healthcare cuts that are going to devastate Medicaid and hospitals and community health centers, and raise premiums for everyone across the board. So people are feeling it right now. And the president and Republicans in Congress are thumbing their noses at the American people. They think they don’t have to answer to the voters. Donald Trump barely brought himself to address the housing issue, didn’t even sign a historic, bipartisan bill that we put on his desk, because he wants to rig the elections instead. So, at every turn, they’re about centralizing power, corrupting government. They’re ignoring the will of the people of this country. And that’s why we need checks and balances restored, why we’re fighting to hold this tough Senate seat in New Hampshire and flip the majority in the Senate. If we do that, we’ve got accountability, we can put the people’s agenda right on the table.”

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