Kudlow: Vance Needs ‘Reset’ of His Statements

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” host Larry Kudlow said Vice President JD Vance “needs to step back for a moment” and have “a great reset of his policy priorities, his statements, and his own actions.”

After reading from some pieces that were critical of Vance, Kudlow said, “Just as baffling was Mr. Vance’s podcast with the Daily Wire, where he attacked free market, free enterprise, school choice icon Milton Friedman. And then, in the same interview, attacked the equally capitalist, free enterprise, iconic British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and then later in that interview, he attacked the concept of meritocracy. Huh? President Trump has done all he can to get rid of woke DEI, affirmative action on steroids that was produced by Obama and then Biden, in order to restore the great American principle of merit-based achievement. And Mr. Vance is attacking that?”

He continued, “Or, listen, we’ve got all these howling, far-left socialists, Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), virtually the whole Democratic Party screaming for big government socialism or Communism in order to nationalize the economy and continue their antisemitic, hate-based policies railing against Israel and Jewish people in general. And Mr. Vance is somehow cross-ruffing to that? Well, I’m sure he means well in his job, and I don’t want this to sound personal, because I’ve always gotten along with him, but, frankly, I do not understand what he’s doing, and I truly believe he needs to step back for a moment, a great reset of his policy priorities, his statements, and his own actions.”

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