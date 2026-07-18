Moreno on Canadian Wildfires: ‘We Are Being Systematically Gassed Here in Ohio’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) criticized the Canadian government for the handling of its wildfires that have resulted in persistent smoke over the American Midwest.

“[L]ook, it’s very simple — we’re being gassed,” he said. “We are being systematically gassed here in Ohio. We have a very short summer, we’re in peak summer right now, you can’t go outside, it’s absolutely horrifying. You wake up in the morning, you see air quality index that says hazardous, stay indoors. And like you said, this isn’t the first time, it’s not the second time, it’s the third time this has happened, and we’re not going to put up with it. This is totally avoidable. And it’s not due to climate change. It’s due to leadership change in Canada that’s caused this problem.”

“Well, and we’re in Washington, and I was leaving very early this morning, and you could see the news feeds of the Lincoln Memorial looking toward the Capitol, except you can’t see the Washington Monument,” host Laura Ingraham said. “There’s no Washington Monument, it’s just a cloud of smoke, and you’re thinking, who knows what kind of damage this is going to do to vulnerable lungs, and people who have no alternative but to work outside. So, there’s a real health issue, there’s an entertainment, recreation issue, and a business losses, clear business losses.”

“Let me put this in perspective, Laura,” Moreno replied. “If you took every automobile in America off the road for one year, we had no cars, no trucks for an entire year, that’s about the amount of pollution that is happening during this two or three-week period of time, and it’s being dumped onto primarily the Midwest. And when I hear politicians like Carney and Ford say that we should help when they could have avoided this problem, it’s disgusting. We’re going to put sanctions on them, that means holding their assets, making sure that they don’t have visas. We’re going to put tariffs, as President Trump talked about it, because we have to make certain that the people who are suffering get compensated. This is an abject, avoidable disaster.”

He added, “And the left, who, by the way, talks about climate change every single day, this is the worst environmental disaster you could ever imagine. Every car in America for a year, pollution in three weeks dumped on the Midwest.”

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