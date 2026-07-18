MS NOW’s Daniels to Stacey Abrams: GOP Trying to Make People Think Elections Can’t Be Trusted

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” co-host Eugene Daniels asked former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams what it says that Republicans are spending so much effort towards “making people believe that they can’t trust” in elections.

While discussing reports that President Donald Trump would dispute the legitimacy of the election of Georgia’s two U.S. senators, Daniels said that while Trump didn’t dispute the legitimacy of the two senators, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) did say some senators weren’t legitimately elected and “what does it say that all of the levers of power that Republicans have seem to be pointed toward the same thing, which is making people believe that they can’t trust our elections, and then, more importantly, act on that belief and do things to make shenanigans within the election process?”

In her response, Abrams complained that DNI nominee U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton wouldn’t say the 2020 election was legitimate and said that we can’t let people “steal from us our confidence in our democracy.”

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