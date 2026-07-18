NYC DSA Co-Chair: ‘No One Has a Right’ to Double-Digit Returns on Investment

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” New York City DSA Co-Chair Gustavo Gordillo said that nobody has the right to double-digit returns on their investment and “That’s not in the Constitution.”

Gordillo said, “The problem we’re facing in our housing system is that we talk about tenants and we say they have to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, they have to be responsible, financially. But when we look at the landlords, we don’t use those same standards. Landlords in New York have been making a 12% return on their investment, for, on average –.”

Host Martha MacCallum then asked, “How much should they make? What’s fair for the landlords to make if you don’t like 12?”

Gordillo answered, “They’re complaining that 12 is not enough. And we don’t think that anyone should have a constitutional right to double-digit returns on their investment. That’s why we’ve implemented –.”

MacCallum clarified, “No one should have a right to double-digit return on their investment?”

Gordillo responded, “No one has a right. … That’s not in the Constitution.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett