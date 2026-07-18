Steve Moore: Data Centers ‘Should Pay for Other People’s Electricity Bills’ as ‘Enticement’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” former Trump Economic Adviser Stephen Moore said that data centers “should pay most of the electricity bills. In other words, they shouldn’t just pay their own way, they should pay for other people’s electricity bills as an enticement to build them there.”

Guest host Ross Kaminsky asked, [relevant exchange begins around 10:45] “I am on board with this concept that data centers that are large-scale and using a lot of power should be required to generate their own power. What do you think about that?”

Moore answered, “Yeah. I agree with that. I agree. And, in fact, I’ve told these people, look, these are trillion-dollar industries, by the way, NVIDIA and Google and Amazon, they are dependent on the data centers. And, as I said, these are multi-trillion-dollar businesses, and they can’t operate without the data centers. So, they should…pay up. In fact, if they’re going into a community, they should pay most of the electricity bills. In other words, they shouldn’t just pay their own way, they should pay for other people’s electricity bills as an enticement to build them there.”

Moore also said that data centers are needed to power technology and objecting to having them in a community is like NIMBYism around power plants.

He also stated that AI will cause changes that cause some jobs to be changed, but we’ve seen this before as a result of things like tractors in farming.

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