White House on Consequences for China for Election Meddling: Won’t Get Ahead of Conversations, Xi’s Visit Still On

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Special Assistant to the President and White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly responded to a question on what consequences China will face for meddling in American elections by saying that “I’m not going to get ahead of any conversations that the president or the administration is having on that front.” And the next steps have been talking to states and passing the SAVE Act. She also said that Xi Jinping’s visit to Washington is still scheduled.

Guest host Kellie Meyer asked, “If China interfered in our most sacred right as Americans, as the president stated, what are the consequences of that for China?”

Kelly answered, “Well, I’m not going to get ahead of any conversations that the president or the administration is having on that front. Of course, Secretary Mullin and the administration right now is having conversations with states trying to rectify any vulnerabilities that exist in their state voter data. And, again, the next step is to pass the SAVE America Act. These are commonsense provisions like voter ID that Americans overwhelmingly support to ensure that every American, again, can have confidence in free, fair, and safe elections and can cast their ballot with confidence on Election Day.”

Meyer then asked, “And, just following up on that, does the president still plan to welcome China’s leader, President Xi, to the White House this Fall?”

Kelly responded, “There have been no changes in the schedule on that front.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett