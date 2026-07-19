Bill Maher: Democrats Are ‘Cowardly’ — ‘My Vote Is in Play’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher called Democrats “cowardly.”

Maher said, “Democrats are cowardly. Their party is being taken over now. Every day I hear about a new, very radical guy. I feel very good about like 10 whenever years ago, I did lose fans — because I wasn’t gonna go along with some of this crazy stuff on the left too. I didn’t change really on what I thought about the right. But I can’t sit and just not notice stuff, which people seem to want to do because it’s all about my team or your team. But yeah, there’s some crazy stuff. You know, when we’re cheering for the Intifada, cut, I’m out.”

Jonathan Karl said, “Your vote is up for grabs?”

Maher said, “Yes. My vote is in play. Because it can’t be Trump running. So I’m not living in communist America. I mean, I know that the talking point is that it’s not communism, it’s socialism. OK, I’ve read the quotes from the DSA platform from their own mouths. Don’t tell me I’m not seeing what I am seeing! And DSA, again, they they say things like ‘takeover of key industries’ that’s communism. You know, there is a definition.”

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