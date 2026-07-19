Blackburn: Reports of China, Russia Intel Given to Iran Suggests an ‘Axis of Evil’

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), the Republican nominee for governor in Tennessee, reacted to reports that Iran could be receiving intelligence from Russia and China that is allowing it to strike targets with “unusual precision.”

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” the Tennessee lawmaker called Russia and China, along with North Korea and Iran, the “axis of evil.”

“I was reading earlier open-source intelligence and their reporting that U.S. officials suspect China or Russia may be feeding Iran targeted data after Tehran struck sensitive sites within unusual precision — with unusual precision,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “How are they finding out specifically where our bases and information infrastructure is? Do you believe China is behind it?”

Blackburn replied, “Of course China is involved in this, Maria. China is part of that axis of evil. You have got Russia, China, Iran, North Korea. They are partners in this, and we know that they are sharing data. We know that they have been building, Iran’s been building drones that Russia is using as they’re fighting Ukraine. And you look at this neighborhood that they have developed with Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea and you know their goal, China’s goal, is to be globally dominant by 2050.”

“It is one of the reasons we have to block some of this activity that they’re doing in the Middle East with Russia and also with Cuba,” she added.

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