Homan: Mamdani Will Not Stop ICE from Doing Its Job

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Border Czar Tom Homan said sanctuary city policies touted by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will not stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from doing its job.

Homan said, “Well he has his opinion but he’s not gonna stop ICE from doing their job. What he should do is go talk to the parents of Laken Riley. That alien that killed her was arrested in New York City. If it wasn’t sanctuary city would have been handed over us, he be locked up probably deported. So go talk to her family. And he talked about that he doesn’t want to assists in civil immigration enforcement, okay, so why you like wide you lock us out of Rikers Island? That’s all criminals. He just doesn’t want immigration law enforced.”

He added, “And he’s damn right, every illegal alien in this nation that is here ilegally, that’s cross, the border illegally, which is a crime, will be deported. That’s called the rule of law if he doesn’t like it and call your members of Congress to change law. But he’s right. President Trump is sitting in an Oval Office today, because his promise to secure the border, you the most secure border in history of this nation now and because he promised mass deportations which we are doing.”

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