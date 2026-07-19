‘Sit Down’: Fetterman Says Mamdani a ‘Clown’ to Threaten Netanyahu Arrest

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) rejected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s threat to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Pennsylvania Democrat called Mamdani a “clown,” noting that the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for Netanyahu for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity was from a court the United States did not recognize.

“Senator, it complicates things that you have got these very far-left candidates winning and socialists now in leadership positions,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “I mean, you have got the mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, threatening that he will have Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he comes to New York for the U.N. General Assembly — UNGA, which is happening in September. What are your thoughts here on Mamdani threatening to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he comes to the U.S.?”

Fetterman replied, “Well, it’s such a tough guy to say that kind of thing. He has no way to do that. Of course, obviously, America’s not even part of that corrupt court, and so he’s just a clown to even say that. So he won’t try that. And now just sit down and focus on the problems that they have in New York. That’s really not your purview. You and I know that. Sit down.”

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