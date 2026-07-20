CNN Law Enforcement Analyst: ‘Left-Wing’ Anarchists Behind Increasing Political Violence

Monday on CNN’s “News Central,” network law enforcement contributor Steve Moore said increasing political violence was being driven by left-wing agitators.

Host Brianna Keilar said, “We are still awaiting a lot of details, I think you are expectant there could be a mental health element here. We just don’t know at this point, right? But I do wonder, when you are looking at risk levels and trend lines right now when it comes to political violence, what are you watching?”

Moore said, “I think I have not seen this much political violence in dozens of years. I think you go back to the ’80s since you’ve had this thing, and back then it was the right-wing, the white supremacists, things like that, The Posse Comitatus, things like that. And now we’ve got the left-wing, the anarchists, and the anti-government people. It is probably the highest I’ve ever seen it, and it’s kind of indicative of a lack of civility about how we address differences.”

Keilar said, “And I do want to note that DHS just tweeted that at approximately 8:20 a.m., an anti-ICE rioter launched fireworks outside of 26 Federal Plaza. This is what they have put online here. Grazing a, bystander and pouring what is believed to be gasoline on the stairs of the entrance of the building and set it on fire. So that is what they have just put out there.”

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