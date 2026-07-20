Kiley: ‘Serious Questions About What Exactly the Strategy Is’ in Iran, There’s ‘Sort of Whiplash’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA) said that with the war in Iran, “there are serious questions about what exactly the strategy is. We’ve seen this sort of whiplash back and forth.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “I wonder what your read is of the administration’s, the president’s strategy in Iran, because, for weeks, they have been saying that the U.S. can, in effect, beat Iran into submission, and that, ultimately, the president has said, Iran actually really wants to talk. But every day, the war continues, Iran keeps striking targets. It’s now killed three U.S. servicemembers over the weekend. Is the president’s strategy working or failing?”

Kiley answered, “Well, I want to say, first of all, that, of course, my heart goes out to the family of our lost servicemembers, and all of us want to ensure we do everything we can to avoid further casualties and loss of life for Americans. But I think there are serious questions about what exactly the strategy is. We’ve seen this sort of whiplash back and forth. We’ve seen this high-wire act. We’ve seen the threats on the one hand, followed by negotiations and temporary agreements on the other. And this is why I’ve said, from the very beginning, that, if we want to actually have something durable here, we need to have Congress and all interested parties involved. So, that means involving the Gulf states, involving our allies, and coming to what understanding we can that will achieve the goals that are indispensable here, which is opening the Strait of Hormuz, winding this conflict down, and assuring that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”

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