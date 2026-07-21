America Hits All Time Record Business Formation, SBA Admin. Loeffler Says (Exclusive)

Sunday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Kelly Loeffler, the Small Business Administrator, talked about business formation.

Loffler said, “We have record all time business formation in America. Just announced about on average the last six months on average about 513,000 new business formations each and every month.”

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