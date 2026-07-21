Andy Kim: Illegals Voting in New Jersey Not a ‘Widespread Systemic Problem’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said a serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle System led to the registration of roughly 6,600 people who were not U.S. citizens was “not this widespread systemic problem.”

Kim said, “And I have to say, look, I mean, this is unacceptable and this needs to be fixed immediately and needs people need to be held accountable for that, especially if they’ve known this since it’s happened a couple of years ago. So yes, you know, when there are mistakes, when there are things that are broken, we need to fix it.”

He added, “But we also need to make sure that we’re looking at the problems in the right size, that this is not akin to what Donald Trump was talking about. Yes, this is something that needs fixing, but it’s not this widespread systemic problem that Trump has been using and weaponizing to try to push forward a very extreme agenda when it comes to, you know, deterring voters and other things that he’s been trying to push on with his conspiracy theories and delusions about winning the 2020 election. But yes, it’s certainly something that we need to fix. And I’ve been pushing to make sure that we’re upgrading our our voter, you know, equipment and ballots all across the country. We need to make sure we’re protecting it from cyber security and other issues like that. So those are things we need to make sure we’re pushing hard on.”

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