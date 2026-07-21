Exclusive: Army Secretary Driscoll Puts Out Call for Lethal, Bad Ass Cyber Warriors

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Army Secretary Dan Driscoll talked about cyber.

Marlow said, “Whether you want to be a cyber warrior who is the most lethal and bad ass computer programmer in the entire world or you want to be an Army Ranger, the United States Army has roles for everyone.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo