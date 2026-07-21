Van Jones: Dems Went ‘Quiet’ After Mamdani Betrayed One of His Backers for Someone Who Celebrated October 7

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Senior Political Commentator Van Jones said that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) “stabbed in the back” outgoing Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) for “Chevalier, who has no credentials, except she’s known for having celebrated October 7 murders of Israelis on October 8, and never apologized. … And then no one says anything. Everybody’s quiet.”

Jones said, “I am happy that the young people are fighting for affordability, Medicare for all, all the good things. I’ve been waiting my whole life to see a youth movement do what it’s doing. But it’s being hijacked by people who are putting in nutty ideas, supporting terrorists, nutty ideas saying we don’t need cops and prisons, we can’t deport anybody, even if they rape somebody. Who said this? Chevalier.”

He added, “I just want to say that there was a shockwave through this party when Mamdani, who everybody’s excited about, stabbed in the back, Espaillat, who…was the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, beloved by everybody, who backed Mamdani. Mamdani said, I will back you. Then he turns around, stabs him in the back. And backed Chevalier, who has no credentials, except she’s known for having celebrated October 7 murders of Israelis on October 8, and never apologized. This sent a shockwave through the party. People said, hold on a second, why, of all the people in New York City, would Mamdani pick this person to betray someone? And then no one says anything. Everybody’s quiet.”

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