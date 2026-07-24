MS NOW’s Hylton, Dem Rep. Pocan: Prosecuting for Shooting Officer Is Going After ‘Protesters’, Like Cuba

On Thursday’s broadcast of “MS NOW Reports,” host Antonia Hylton and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) claimed the “federal government went after protesters” like what “we’re complaining about the government of Cuba doing” by prosecuting people for their involvement in a shooting at an immigration facility.

Hylton said, “Well, there’s the ridiculousness that I think some people may see here. But do you think there’s real risk to some of the people who are connected to these organizations who are personally named here? We just saw a massive case out of Texas where the federal government went after protesters for an anti-ICE protest there, labeled them all as being part of an Antifa cell, something that they and their lawyers very much deny. Some of the people who are facing years and years and years in prison there are people who didn’t even attend the protests at the center of the case there.”

Pocan responded, “And, quite honestly, this is what we’re complaining about the government of Cuba doing, right? They’re the ones who arrest protesters and put people behind the bars. And we have talked to the Cuban government about releasing some of those prisoners. But if the United States takes on that very same behavior, only does it in a way on the left-right political spectrum, that’s equally bad. So, I think we are concerned that this is a tool to go after protest like authoritarian regimes do, and we simply can’t do it.”

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