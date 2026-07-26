Chris Christie: The Trump ‘Show Is Over,’ No One Is Paying Attention Anymore

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, during an appearance Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” claimed no one was paying attention to President Donald Trump.

Christie said, “Look, there are no signs he’s winning in Iran. And the Iranians have learned as Many of us in this country have learned that the bluster is the bluster How many times does he threaten to bomb them out of civilization, bomb every power plant, bomb every bridge, and then he inevitably backs off? He thinks that this is a real estate deal, that if he blusters about someone else is looking at this property, and you have to offer right now, that somehow they’re going to do it. That doesn’t work in international diplomacy. It certainly doesn’t work with the Iranians.”

He added, “And I’ll say this, Martha, the problem for the president and for my party right now is that the show is over. He can no longer distract from bad decisions with his charisma and his speaking. And the best example of that is the two speeches in the last week, the speech on election integrity and the speech on Friday night at the Correspondents’ Dinner. No one is paying attention anymore. They are bored with the act. At times on Friday night, it seemed like he was even bored with the act. And the Iranians notice all of this, Martha, and they’re not going to take him seriously. And that has got to be incredibly frustrating to a president who all he cares about is that people take him seriously.”

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