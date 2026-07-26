Cotton: ‘We Don’t Have the Votes’ in Senate to Eliminate Filibuster — But We Could Pass Clean Voter ID Law

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Senator Tom Cotton talked about the filibuster.

Cotton said, “On the filibuster…we don’t have the votes to eliminate it. … I do think we would have majority and perhaps a filibuster-proof majority to pass a voter ID law.”

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