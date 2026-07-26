Lane: How Andy Burnham Could Lead to Prime Minister Nigel Farage

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Oliver Lane, the London editor at Breitbart News talked about the UK government.

Lane said, “I think there’s going to be an — almost a propaganda battle between Nigel Farage and Andy Burnham for who is going to seem the most legitimate, the most real, the most down-to-earth with those, as I say, post-workingclass voters in post-industrial towns to say, “Yeah, we can re-industrialize. We can bring these areas back. We can take back control.'”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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