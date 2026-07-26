Lane: How Andy Burnham Could Lead to Prime Minister Nigel Farage

Breitbart TV

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Oliver Lane, the London editor at Breitbart News talked about the UK government.

Lane said, “I think there’s going to be an — almost a propaganda battle between Nigel Farage and Andy Burnham for who is going to seem the most legitimate, the most real, the most down-to-earth with those, as I say, post-workingclass voters in post-industrial towns to say, “Yeah, we can re-industrialize. We can bring these areas back. We can take back control.'”

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